FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 from the Flagler County line to south of SR-207

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving.

King Street from Malaga Street to Cordova Street

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to take roadway and soil samples.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-13 from SR-16 to CR-210

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to regrade the roadway shoulders.

US-1 at Moultrie Creek

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadway marking repairs.

US-1 from Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard (445799-1)

Temporary inside lane closure in both directions for construction in the median for the construction project at SR-313 at US-1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St Augustine Road (445799-1)

The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound US-1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 at International Golf Parkway (436023-1, 439355-1)

Left turn lane closure on US-1 at International Golf Parkway for demolition of the turn lane. Traffic will be detoured to the next signalized intersection at Las Calinas.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.