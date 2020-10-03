Tail cone of World War II airplane discovered on north beach

Jay Smith reported to Historic City News this week that staff from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum have discovered the tail cone from a World War II-era plane on South Ponte Vedra Beach.

This is not the first time the recovery of a derelict vessel has occurred at the site. Last year, Marc Anthony first spotted the hull of an early Spanish sailing vessel. South Ponte Vedra Beach includes property owned and managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The purpose of the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve is to discover, preserve, present, and keep alive the stories of our nation’s oldest port as symbolized by our working St. Augustine Lighthouse.