St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported to Historic City News that on Thursday, February 20th at 3:02 p.m., emergency medical personnel and firefighters responded to a vehicle accident that occurred near the 2700 block of SR-16.

Crews had several patients trapped in one vehicle that was involved in the crash. The damage was so severe that hydraulic cutting and spreading tools were required to complete the extrication.

According to a media report published on the department’s Facebook website, in total, crews treated 5 patients making this incident a Level 1 mass causality incident.

One patient was a trauma alert transported to Memorial Jacksonville, two patients were transported to Flagler Hospital, one patient was transported by ground to Memorial and the fifth patient refused transport at the scene, according to the county spokesman.