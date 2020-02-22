Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Environmental Program Coordinator for the City of St Augustine, Glabra Skipp, completed her initial report of the incident on Friday, February 21st. The incident, Sanitary Sewer Overflow, State Watch Office Case Number: 20201103, reportedly began at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday night and continued for about 2-hours, until about 2:00 a.m.

“At a construction site located near May Street at the Vilano Beach bridge, the contractor, Jersey Barrier, accidently impacted a force main,” Skipp reported. “An estimated 4800-gallons spilled and entered Hospital Creek.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.910437792099618, Long: -81.31472578469432

“The force main was repaired, the area cleaned, sanitized and warning signs posted,” Skipp said. “Water quality sampling has begun as well,” Skipp concluded.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sanitary Sewer Overflow” and the reporting agency is City of St Augustine, 75 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 825-1055 or by e-mail at gskipp@citystaug.com