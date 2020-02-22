With spring just around the corner, the City of St. Augustine reminds Historic City News readers that our popular weekend festival season will soon return. Romanza’s Celtic Festival and parade kicks-off March 13-15, followed by the Lions Seafood Festival, March 20-22, and Rotary Club’s Rhythm and Ribs, March 27-29.

In addition to these festivals, downtown St. Augustine will again prove to be a popular destination with the annual Arts and Crafts Show, April 4-5, the Easter parade on April 11, and St. Augustine Race Week, March 19-21. Events in proximity to downtown like the Alligator Farm Family Fun Run (March 15), the Festival of Chariots (March 21), and Walk MS: St. Augustine (March 28), add to the full calendar of seasonal activity around town.

This year’s free park and ride shuttle service will operate from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm, every Saturday, starting March 7 through April 11. The City of St. Augustine, in cooperation with the Romanza Celtic Festival, Lions Seafood Festival, and Rotary Club’s Rhythm and Ribs, provides this service in order to help alleviate congestion and mitigate increased vehicular traffic in the downtown core during these periods of peak activity. Also, on Sunday, March 22, the Lions Seafood Festival will provide an additional day of the shuttle of service from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

All shuttle services are available from two parking locations north of the downtown:

St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Avenue

The drop-off/pick-up location downtown is at the Visitor Information Center, located at 10 South Castillo Drive. The VIC offers full visitor amenities and is just steps from Francis Field, the city’s primary festival location.

Event inquiries should be directed to the individual event coordinators. Contact information for each event is available on the Public Events calendar on the city’s website.

Questions regarding the parking and shuttle service may be directed to the Mobility office by telephone at 904-209-4211 or by e-mail at Mobility@citystaug.com.