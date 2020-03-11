The Florida Department of Health announced to Historic City News on Tuesday that eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the state. This new information increases the number of known in-state cases to 21.

The notice of the coronavirus spike came late yesterday afternoon.

The new cases include two females and a male in Collier County who traveled outside of the state. Two males in Pinellas County have also been identified who traveled outside of the state.

One man each in Nassau and Pasco Counties also identified positive in travel-related cases.

A female Georgia resident currently in Alachua County was also identified as positive. The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.

The new patients are isolated and will continue to be isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced significantly expanded guidance on selecting patients who should be tested for novel coronavirus. They said last Friday that providers should now have any patient who presents with severe pneumonia symptoms tested regardless of travel history.

The CDC recommends people who have traveled to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan or any other destination under the CDC travel advisory that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel to call ahead to their health care provider and local CHD and mention their recent travel or close contact.

If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the CHD. The health care provider will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.

After drawing sharp criticism for keeping the information private, Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration began releasing numbers Friday regarding patients that have tested and monitored for the coronavirus.