Of all the risks associated with Spring Break, NASCAR and Bike Week, which is going on in Daytona Beach through this weekend, one man in St Johns County becomes ill and tests positive for the new coronavirus disease in Florida.

Health officials identified three new positive cases of the disease, now classified a “pandemic”, with two of the cases being unrelated to international travel. One, a 70-year-old in Broward County, attended an emergency medical services conference in Tampa, while the other individual attended Bike Week in Daytona Beach. All three of the patients are male.

Historic City News has learned through medical sources that the St Johns County patient, who developed symptoms and tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, is a 63-year-old New York resident. The man, who has not been identified to the media, has been isolated locally and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

The Florida Department of Health has recommended people who attended either of the events to immediately contact their county departments of health or health care provider and self-isolate for 14-days.

Most who do show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. The death rate for those who test positive for the virus has vacillated between 2% and 3.5%. However, older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.