Vicky Oakes, St Johns County Supervisor of Elections in St Augustine, informed local Historic City News reporters that she has instituted additional measures to protect poll workers and voters traveling to one of the six voting locations.

Early voting in the partisan Presidential Preference Election, including voting on charter amendments for those registered in the City of St Augustine, continues daily through Saturday, March 14th.

During early voting, visit any of the listed early voting locations regardless of the precinct where you are registered between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, March 17th, and all local precincts will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are also available at all voting locations, by asking any poll worker. For more information on voting, visit www.votesjc.com or call the Elections Office at 904.823.2238.