Leaving the scene of an automobile collision where the crash led to the death of one or more persons is a first-degree felony in Florida; and, yesterday, St Johns County resident Henry Haigler was sentenced to serve eight-years in a state prison facility for the commission of that crime.

Circuit Judge Howard M. Maltz rendered the sentence Wednesday afternoon, including provisions that, upon release, Haigler is to also serve seven-years of probation and his driver’s license will be suspended for ten-years.

John Scott, Public Information Officer for the Office of the State Attorney for the 7th Circuit, announced to Historic City News that on June 15, 2019, Haigler was traveling on Race Track Road when he struck and killed two bicyclists.

He immediately fled the scene, but law enforcement was able to link debris left at the scene to Haigler’s car. Four days later, Haigler turned himself in. Then, on January 7, 2020, he pled guilty to the charge during a pretrial hearing.