State Public Affairs Officer William Manley announced to local Historic City News reporters that the Florida National Guard is responding to the needs of the state, helping to protect citizens and guests throughout this COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

At this time, the Florida National Guard has 1,062 Guardsmen on State Active Duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response, and is preparing to expand our support to Community Based Testing Sites in Miami-Dade and Orange counties in the near future.

The Broward county test site has administered 2,004 sample collections since operations began there. An additional test site at the Marlins Stadium in Miami will be initiated in the coming days.

The citizen-soldiers and airmen are also mobilized in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center in central Florida, ensuring needed supplies are getting to the right place at the right time across the state.

Additionally, Florida National Guard members are working in the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state, serving as liaisons, ensuring local authorities understand the capabilities and equipment of the Florida National Guard.

As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities.

It is important to remember that even though the Florida National Guard is in active response to COVID-19, all personnel and families are encouraged to follow the guidance put out by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about COVID-19 and the State of Florida’s response, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html