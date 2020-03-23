In response to the impacts of COVID-19 in our community, the county is taking additional measures to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, visitors, and workforce, according to St Johns County Communications Specialist Lauren Ferro.

Effective today, Monday, March 23rd, the following policies, procedures, and actions will remain in effect until further notice:

Limited Public Building Access – All St. Johns County facilities are operating under limited public access restrictions. In an effort to reduce the size of public gatherings and maintain the CDC recommended minimum distance of six feet between parties, each facility will implement individual guidelines relative to their specific building clientele and services. Measures could include the closure of public lobbies, the encouragement of online business practices, and the reduction of building occupancy.

COVID-19 Closure and Cancellation Extensions – All current St. Johns County facility closures and program cancellations associated with COVID-19 are extended through April 17. The closure extension applies to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, all St. Johns County public libraries, and recreational programming and facilities.

St. Johns County will continue to evaluate and adapt all policies and practices in order to appropriately respond to COVID-19. For more information, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Hotline at 904.824.5550.