Communications Specialist Sarah Butler reported to Historic City News that today at 4:00 p.m., a press conference is being held to discuss St. Johns County’s response to COVID-19 the novel coronavirus disease. The meeting will be held in the Emergency Operations Center located at 100 EOC Drive in St. Augustine.

During the meeting, a question-and-answer session will afford media representatives the opportunity to learn more from spokesmen with the St. Johns County Department of Health and the St. Johns County Department of Emergency Management.

Representatives from other agencies, including the City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and emergency medical services, will also be present.