St. Johns County is the latest county to record a fatality due to COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health issued its 11:00 a.m. update to Historic City News this morning, where we found that Northeast Florida added another death to the running count of fatalities caused by the coronavirus.

Three other fatalities have been recorded in Duval County. The other two deaths in Northeast Florida were reported in Clay County, the Florida Department of Health said. Jacksonville’s number of coronavirus cases was unchanged since Monday evening.

St. Johns County had a total of 22 reported cases of infection from the virus, the Florida Department of Health said. The fatality involved a 52-year-old man. The St. Johns County fatality comes on top of five other deaths from coronavirus in Northeast Florida.

There are now 50 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Duval County, according to Tuesday data. As of this morning, 1,412 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, including 18 deaths. There have been 15,547 tests for coronavirus administered in the state including 13,127 that were negative with another 1,008 still pending.