The St. Johns County Communications Division reported openings for volunteers interested in serving their community and participating in local government. Historic City News readers and subscribers are among some of the best-informed citizens in the area, able to offer a variety of skills to local boards and committees.

The Board of County Commissioners relies on knowledgeable volunteers to make recommendations regarding a myriad of topics including planning and zoning issues, development projects, libraries, parks and recreation facilities and programs, and arts, culture, and tourism matters.

The following boards and committees are currently accepting applications:

Adjustment and Appeals Board (apply before May 15, 2020)

Architectural Review Committee (apply before May 15, 2020)

Health and Human Services Advisory Council (apply before May 15, 2020)

North Coastal Corridor Overlay District Design Review Board (apply before May 15, 2020)

Mid- Anastasia Design Review Board (apply before May 15, 2020)

South Anastasia Design Review Board (apply before May 15, 2020)

Please visit the “Boards and Commission” webpage at https://www.sjcfl.us/Boards to view the requirements and duties of each board and committee, or to download an application.

Contact the Office of the Board of County Commissioners for more information. Melissa Lundquist can assist you further concerning these opportunities by telephone at 904.209.0300.