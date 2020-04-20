Historic City News subscribers are hereby informed that there will be a Special Meeting of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the County Auditorium located in the County Administration Building.

While all meetings remain open to the public to attend in person, St. Johns County facilities are under limited public access restrictions.

Under the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, St. Johns County Boards and Committees that meet during the COVID-19 health emergency may do so remotely and without a physical quorum of the members present.

Written or physical documentation for a meeting may be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084, or by email at sjcpublichearing@sjcfl.us. For more information, please call 904.209.0300.

Members of the community who would like to participate in public comment during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265. The meeting can be viewed on GTV, Comcast cable channel 3, or online.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:30 AM