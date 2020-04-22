During yesterday’s regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Land Management Systems Director Gail Oliver, brought forward a resolution for approval to rename Poplar Avenue on Vilano Beach to Vivian Browning Avenue to honor Browning’s years of dedication and contributions to the community.

Vivian Browning has been known to Historic City News as an involved Vilano Beach community member for over two decades. A petition signed by more than 51% of the adjoining property owners was submitted pursuant to Section 6.02.03 of the St. Johns County Land Development Code by the board of Vilano Beach Main Street and area residents.

“Vilano Beach has always been popular with local residents,” Historic City News editor Michael Gold wrote in a statement in support of renaming Vivian Browning Avenue. “Unlike St Augustine Beach, Vilano Beach has never been an incorporated municipality.”

Browning played an integral part in code development for Vilano Beach Main Street and in bringing community services to Vilano Beach, such as Publix and a volunteer postal station to serve Vilano Beach residents.

Since her retirement from teaching in Duval County schools, she has held leadership roles in various community-interest groups such as North Shores Improvement Association, Vilano Beach Main Street, and as an elected commissioner on the St. Johns County Mosquito Control District.

Browning has worked diligently with others for Vilano Beach to be named a Trail Town and become part of the Greenway.

The Board of County Commissioners has the authority to rename roads, except state roads designated by number by the Florida Department of Transportation. There was no opposition to the “notice of intent to change the roadway name” that was noticed pursuant to the requirements of the Land Development Code.

Vilano Beach Main Street is dedicated to enhancing, promoting, and preserving the historic character and economic vitality of the Vilano Beach Town Center by implementing the national Main Street program for the benefit of Vilano Beach businesses, residents and visitors. Vilano Road is our community’s Main Street.