At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Education released the newly proposed Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking to local Historic City News reporters. The Governor said that although Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards were made by Florida teachers for Florida students, he knows they will be a model for the rest of the nation.

The Commissioner is recommending that before February 12, 2020. the Florida Board of Education formally adopt the Standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics, since Common Core has been officially eradicated from Florida classrooms. DeSantis announced that new Florida B.E.S.T. Standards are the result of a transparent and inclusive process.

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core. I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential.”

DeSantis says these standards create pathways for students that lead to great college and professional outcomes. He points out that parents will now be able to reinforce what their children are learning in the classroom every day.

“Governor DeSantis made it very clear that we had to re-imagine the pathway to young Floridians becoming great citizens, and we’ve done exactly that with the B.E.S.T. Standards,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “We have completely removed ourselves from the confines of Common Core.”

The Florida B.E.S.T. Standards are available on the Department’s website.