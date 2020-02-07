Patrician Price, spokesperson for the GTM Research Reserve in Ponte Vedra Beach, reported to Historic City News that readers can learn the basics of the human behavior change process for today’s environmental issues during the next Marineland Lecture Series event.

Lauren Watkins, Director of Behavior Change Strategies for Impact by Design Inc., will present “Changing Human Behavior for Conservation: What Does It Take?”

“This interactive presentation helps you to learn the basics of the human behavior change process and explore successful behavior change campaigns and case studies,” Watkins said. “Changing people’s behavior is key to addressing environmental issues we face today.”

During the lecture, Watkins discusses how we change human behavior for the benefit of the environment. She will discuss changing human behavior for conservation on Tuesday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the GTM Research Reserve Field Office located at 9741 Ocean Shore Boulevard.

Attendees will discover the difference between traditional “awareness-raising” approaches and behavior change science, engage in hands on activities to explore behavior change theories, and gain a better understanding of how some organizations are going beyond awareness to action.

Reservations for this free event are required. To register or for more information, call 904-823-4500.

“Changing Human Behavior for Conservation: What Does It Take?” is part of a monthly lecture series presented in collaboration between GTM Research Reserve and Marineland Dolphin Adventure.