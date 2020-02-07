Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Nicholas Gemino, operations manager for Emergency Response and Training Solutions completed his initial report of the incident on Friday, February 7, 2020. The incident, 107849, State Watch Office Case Number: 2020788, reportedly began at about 7:30 p.m. last night and continued for about 5-hours, until about 12:45 a.m.

“ERTS was notified by FedEx Ground about a diesel fuel release near SR-206 and I-95,” Gemino said in his initial report. “30-gallons of diesel spilled onto the asphalt parking lot at Flying J Truck Stop.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.926, Long: -81.328

“Alpha Omega Training Solutions performed the cleanup.,” Gemino concluded.