William M Manley, spokesman for the St Augustine Public Affairs Office of the Florida National Guard, reported to Historic City News that the Guard continues to respond to the needs of the state; alongside interagency partners, helping to protect citizens, and guests throughout this crisis.

As of today, April 4, 2020, the Florida National Guard has 1,679 Guardsmen on State Active Duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response and are operating five Community Based Testing Sites that have administered 22,040 sample collections to date.

“It is important that everyone follow the guidance put out by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Manley told local reporters.

The C.B. Smith Park Community Based Testing Site in Broward county has administered 7,948 sample collections since operations began there.

The Hard Rock Stadium Community Based Testing Site in Miami-Dade County has administered 8,044 sample collections since operations began there.

The Marlins Park Community Based Testing Site in Miami-Dade County has administered 2,054 sample collections.

Orange County Convention Center in Orange County has administered 2,453 sample collections.

The West Palm Beach Fit Stadium Site in Palm Beach County has administered 1,541 sample collections.

Additionally, the Florida National Guard is supporting airport screening operations in support of the Florida Department of Health at seven airports:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Florida National Guard members are also working in the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state, serving as liaisons, ensuring local authorities understand the capabilities and equipment of the Florida National Guard.

The Florida National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are mobilized in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center in central Florida, ensuring needed supplies are getting to the right place at the right time across the state. As this crisis continues, the Florida National Guard will maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities.

For more information about COVID-19 and the State of Florida’s response, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html