There have been a total of 1,887 COVID-19 tests administered for St Johns County. Of those, 127-patients tested positive. Of the remainder, Historic City News has learned that 1,719-patients tested negative, we are awaiting results on 41, and 1-test was inconclusive.

Coronavirus test collection sites in St Johns County are as follows:

Flagler Health+ – 400 Healthpark Blvd., St Augustine, FL 32086. Outdoors at tent. Please note that this is NOT one of the drive through testing sites you have seen or heard about on the news. Hours of operation Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. This outdoor test collection site has been established for patients who have a physician order for COVID-19 testing and have pre- registered. We know there are many people in our community desiring to be tested and understand your frustration. Flagler Health+ currently has a limited quantity of test kits available and we must focus first on ensuring that our community’s most vulnerable people with symptoms and risk for complications get the testing and care they need.

Florida Department of Health in St Johns County (DOH-SJC) –St Johns County Health & Human Services Building , 200 San Sebastian View, St Augustine, FL 32084. (904) 209-3250 As part of disease control investigations, DOH-SJC is collecting specimens for COVID-19 laboratory testing. As part of disease investigations, specimen collection is by appointment-only for those individuals who meet the CDC criteria for testing. For more information about COVID-19 and testing, the Florida Department of Health in St Johns County’s COVID-19 Call Center is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and can be reached at 904-209-3250. Calls received outside of standard business hours will be redirected to a DOH-SJC Public Health Nurse.

Avencia Medical – Julington Creek Branch, 1633 Race Track Rd, St Johns, FL 32259 (904) 230-6988 Open to the public from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, as a COVID-19 collection site. Collection is being treated as an urgent care doctor’s visit and clients must bring a photo ID and insurance card. The collection facility has a tent prepared outside and have requested that visitors wait in their cars for paperwork to be brought to them by a staff member. For additional information, please call 904.230.6988 or visit www.avecina.com/our- services/urgent-care/

St Johns County EOC is activated to a Level II – Partial Activation. The Emergency Operations Center’s Citizens Information Line is open to assist residents with questions and concerns at 904-824-5550. Hours of Operations are 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 7-days-a-week.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Health has established a hotline for the public 1-866-779- 6121. This hotline is operated 24-hours-a-day. For local questions, the St Johns County office of the Florida Department of Health can be reached by telephone at 904-209-3250.

Readers can follow real-time updates from the Florida Department of Health at http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/index.html

For a comprehensive list of all community event cancellations and business closures, visit http://www.sjcfl.us/coronavirus/closures.aspx