Who is running for election?

April 4, 2020 Government 0

This list was compiled by local Historic City News reporters from information obtained from the St Johns County Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes.  These are the declared candidates for St Johns County and local municipal offices this election cycle.

This report is for informational purposes only.  Consult the original records which are open for public inspection at the Elections Office.

NamePartyPhoneOffice
Brandon PattyREP904-599-8688Clerk of Circuit Court
Christopher C. StricklandREPSheriff
Keith J. PerniciaroREP904-217-9812Sheriff
Rob HardwickREP(904) 671-7198Sheriff
Tom ReynoldsNPA(904) 599-9943Sheriff Withdrawn
Eddie CreamerREP(904) 669-0641Property Appraiser
Dennis W. HollingsworthREPTax Collector
Ed SlavinDEMSupervisor of Elections
Vicky C. OakesREP(904) 824-8530Supervisor of Elections
Christian WhitehurstREP904-686-4448County Commission – Dist 1
Jimmy JohnsREP(904) 807-8975County Commission – Dist 1
Joe McAnarneyDEM904-230-6563County Commission – Dist 1
Paul WaldronREP(904) 669-5280County Commission – Dist 3
Henry DeanREP(904) 814-0175County Commission – Dist 5
Merrill Paul RolandREP(904) 669-8751County Commission – Dist 5
Anthony E. Coleman, SRN/PSchool Board – Dist 2
Nick  GrahamN/P(904) 315-2805School Board – Dist 2
Jo Ann LeistenN/P(352) 299-5930School Board – Dist 5 Withdrawn
Patrick T CananN/P904-716-3450School Board – Dist 5
Tommy West ReynoldsN/P904-466-7625School Board – Dist 5
Barbara I. BlonderN/P(904) 377-2761City of St. Augustine Comm – Seat 2
Ernesto Juan TorresN/P(904) 295-5714City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 1
Dylan A. RumrellN/P(904) 584-5161City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 2
H. Clark AlgerN/P904-471-1680Airport Authority Group 4
Michael HenneN/P(678) 491-0163Airport Authority Group 4
Reba J. LudlowN/P(904) 612-7236Airport Authority Group 4
Steve KiraN/P(904) 955-0828Airport Authority Group 5
Felicia ProiaN/P(904) 540-8248AnastasiaMCD  – Seat 1 Withdrawn
Jan CardiaN/P(302) 983-7551AnastasiaMCD  – Seat 1
Felicia ProiaN/P904-540-8248AnastasiaMCD  – Seat 3
Robert E. StewartN/PPort Waterway and Beach – Group 2
Christopher K. WayN/P(904) 669-1339Port Waterway and Beach – Group 4
John CellucciN/P(904) 477-7119Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 4
Monique Jamieson PernaN/PMarshall Creek CDD – Seat 4
Jim BourgeoisN/P(407) 375-0923Southaven CDD – Seat 4
 Democratic Executive Committee(904) 825-2336Party Executive Committee
 Republican Executive Committee(904) 325-9274Party Executive Committee
 Ponte Vedra Democratic Club(734)657-4762Political Action Committee
 Trump Club of St. Johns County(561) 306-6788Political Action Committee