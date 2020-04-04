This list was compiled by local Historic City News reporters from information obtained from the St Johns County Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes. These are the declared candidates for St Johns County and local municipal offices this election cycle.

This report is for informational purposes only. Consult the original records which are open for public inspection at the Elections Office.

Name Party Phone Office Brandon Patty REP 904-599-8688 Clerk of Circuit Court Christopher C. Strickland REP Sheriff Keith J. Perniciaro REP 904-217-9812 Sheriff Rob Hardwick REP (904) 671-7198 Sheriff Tom Reynolds NPA (904) 599-9943 Sheriff Withdrawn Tom Reynolds NPA (904) 599-9943 Sheriff Withdrawn Eddie Creamer REP (904) 669-0641 Property Appraiser Dennis W. Hollingsworth REP Tax Collector Ed Slavin DEM Supervisor of Elections Vicky C. Oakes REP (904) 824-8530 Supervisor of Elections Christian Whitehurst REP 904-686-4448 County Commission – Dist 1 Jimmy Johns REP (904) 807-8975 County Commission – Dist 1 Joe McAnarney DEM 904-230-6563 County Commission – Dist 1 Paul Waldron REP (904) 669-5280 County Commission – Dist 3 Henry Dean REP (904) 814-0175 County Commission – Dist 5 Merrill Paul Roland REP (904) 669-8751 County Commission – Dist 5 Anthony E. Coleman, SR N/P School Board – Dist 2 Nick Graham N/P (904) 315-2805 School Board – Dist 2 Jo Ann Leisten N/P (352) 299-5930 School Board – Dist 5 Withdrawn Patrick T Canan N/P 904-716-3450 School Board – Dist 5 Tommy West Reynolds N/P 904-466-7625 School Board – Dist 5 Barbara I. Blonder N/P (904) 377-2761 City of St. Augustine Comm – Seat 2 Ernesto Juan Torres N/P (904) 295-5714 City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 1 Dylan A. Rumrell N/P (904) 584-5161 City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 2 H. Clark Alger N/P 904-471-1680 Airport Authority Group 4 Michael Henne N/P (678) 491-0163 Airport Authority Group 4 Reba J. Ludlow N/P (904) 612-7236 Airport Authority Group 4 Steve Kira N/P (904) 955-0828 Airport Authority Group 5 Felicia Proia N/P (904) 540-8248 AnastasiaMCD – Seat 1 Withdrawn Jan Cardia N/P (302) 983-7551 AnastasiaMCD – Seat 1 Felicia Proia N/P 904-540-8248 AnastasiaMCD – Seat 3 Robert E. Stewart N/P Port Waterway and Beach – Group 2 Christopher K. Way N/P (904) 669-1339 Port Waterway and Beach – Group 4 John Cellucci N/P (904) 477-7119 Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 4 Monique Jamieson Perna N/P Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 4 Jim Bourgeois N/P (407) 375-0923 Southaven CDD – Seat 4 Democratic Executive Committee (904) 825-2336 Party Executive Committee Republican Executive Committee (904) 325-9274 Party Executive Committee Ponte Vedra Democratic Club (734)657-4762 Political Action Committee Trump Club of St. Johns County (561) 306-6788 Political Action Committee