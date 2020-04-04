This list was compiled by local Historic City News reporters from information obtained from the St Johns County Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes. These are the declared candidates for St Johns County and local municipal offices this election cycle.
This report is for informational purposes only. Consult the original records which are open for public inspection at the Elections Office.
|Name
|Party
|Phone
|Office
|Brandon Patty
|REP
|904-599-8688
|Clerk of Circuit Court
|Christopher C. Strickland
|REP
|Sheriff
|Keith J. Perniciaro
|REP
|904-217-9812
|Sheriff
|Rob Hardwick
|REP
|(904) 671-7198
|Sheriff
|Tom Reynolds
|NPA
|(904) 599-9943
|Sheriff Withdrawn
|Eddie Creamer
|REP
|(904) 669-0641
|Property Appraiser
|Dennis W. Hollingsworth
|REP
|Tax Collector
|Ed Slavin
|DEM
|Supervisor of Elections
|Vicky C. Oakes
|REP
|(904) 824-8530
|Supervisor of Elections
|Christian Whitehurst
|REP
|904-686-4448
|County Commission – Dist 1
|Jimmy Johns
|REP
|(904) 807-8975
|County Commission – Dist 1
|Joe McAnarney
|DEM
|904-230-6563
|County Commission – Dist 1
|Paul Waldron
|REP
|(904) 669-5280
|County Commission – Dist 3
|Henry Dean
|REP
|(904) 814-0175
|County Commission – Dist 5
|Merrill Paul Roland
|REP
|(904) 669-8751
|County Commission – Dist 5
|Anthony E. Coleman, SR
|N/P
|School Board – Dist 2
|Nick Graham
|N/P
|(904) 315-2805
|School Board – Dist 2
|Jo Ann Leisten
|N/P
|(352) 299-5930
|School Board – Dist 5 Withdrawn
|Patrick T Canan
|N/P
|904-716-3450
|School Board – Dist 5
|Tommy West Reynolds
|N/P
|904-466-7625
|School Board – Dist 5
|Barbara I. Blonder
|N/P
|(904) 377-2761
|City of St. Augustine Comm – Seat 2
|Ernesto Juan Torres
|N/P
|(904) 295-5714
|City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 1
|Dylan A. Rumrell
|N/P
|(904) 584-5161
|City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 2
|H. Clark Alger
|N/P
|904-471-1680
|Airport Authority Group 4
|Michael Henne
|N/P
|(678) 491-0163
|Airport Authority Group 4
|Reba J. Ludlow
|N/P
|(904) 612-7236
|Airport Authority Group 4
|Steve Kira
|N/P
|(904) 955-0828
|Airport Authority Group 5
|Felicia Proia
|N/P
|(904) 540-8248
|AnastasiaMCD – Seat 1 Withdrawn
|Jan Cardia
|N/P
|(302) 983-7551
|AnastasiaMCD – Seat 1
|Felicia Proia
|N/P
|904-540-8248
|AnastasiaMCD – Seat 3
|Robert E. Stewart
|N/P
|Port Waterway and Beach – Group 2
|Christopher K. Way
|N/P
|(904) 669-1339
|Port Waterway and Beach – Group 4
|John Cellucci
|N/P
|(904) 477-7119
|Ponte Vedra MSD – Seat 4
|Monique Jamieson Perna
|N/P
|Marshall Creek CDD – Seat 4
|Jim Bourgeois
|N/P
|(407) 375-0923
|Southaven CDD – Seat 4
|Democratic Executive Committee
|(904) 825-2336
|Party Executive Committee
|Republican Executive Committee
|(904) 325-9274
|Party Executive Committee
|Ponte Vedra Democratic Club
|(734)657-4762
|Political Action Committee
|Trump Club of St. Johns County
|(561) 306-6788
|Political Action Committee