Housing Partnership helps those who cannot help themselves

From leaking roofs, failing septic systems, plumbing leaks, and electrical issues to flooring and drywall repairs, Bill Lazar reminds Historic City News subscribers that the health and safety of our community is his number one priority. As executive director at the St Johns Housing Partnership, Lazar has worked on creating public and private partnerships to help improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners in St Johns County.

For over 20 years, St Johns Housing Partnership has relied on the generosity of funding from individuals, private foundations, corporate donors and the government, St Johns Housing Partnership uses these resources in a multitude of ways.

“One recent client, a former St Johns County Road & Bridge employee for 15 years, was involved in an auto accident that left him with brain and back injuries,” Lazar explained. “Although he recovered, his injuries were such that he could only work sporadically, and he eventually went on disability.”

At his age, when he became caretaker to his ill mother, and later when she died, the house which has been in the family for generations (his great-great-grandparents built it) was passed on to him. With his health and lack of adequate income to make improvements, the house continued to deteriorate around him.

Lazar reported that unexpected financial situations and declining health contribute to the inability of the homeowner to manage the ongoing upkeep of their residence. He told Historic City News that It’s a pattern we see too frequently in St Johns County.

“Our client really appreciates our work and is grateful for the help he receives,” Lazar said as things are starting to wrap up. “He’d been using the shower at his son’s house and was finally able to shower in his own home. He and his son will be painting the interior and exterior over the next few weeks.”

Just in time: The homeowner initially contacted St Johns Housing Partnership for help because he had not had running water for over two years. The initial inspection uncovered a back porch, not visible from the street, that was in total disrepair. The interior, not much better. St Johns Housing Partnership was able to qualify the homeowner for both SHIP and Weatherization. Donations from St Vincent de Paul helped with furniture and interior home goods. According to Lazar, “We removed his tub and gave him a walk-in shower. The kitchen is totally unrecognizable. He can safely walk in his front bedroom. The back porch was replaced with a new deck.”

St Johns Housing Partnership is known throughout the community as the organization to call for help but due to drastic cuts in funding, we are no longer solely able to meet the needs of our community, Lazar said. The Housing Partnership was created with the mission of reducing sub-standard housing for low-income homeowners. Rotting porches and entryway accesses resulting from termite damage or aging are examples of other issues we address, while wheelchair ramps are yet another. Unexpected financial situations or declining health contribute to the inability of the homeowner to manage the ongoing upkeep of their residence.

St Johns Housing Partnership asks for your assistance in keeping families safe and secure. Your contribution will go far in keeping families in their homes, as it protects and enhances our community’s economic viability. You can help elderly and low-income neighbors in need of home repairs that are health-and-safety related. The economy may be in a period of decline yet our client waiting list continues to grow. Now, more than ever, St Johns Housing Partnership is working with businesses within the community to lend a hand in improving the lives of less fortunate neighbors.

Like this: Like Loading...