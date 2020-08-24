UF ignores Florida law and removes protected monument to General Loring

Under cover of darkness and with no advance warning, the University of Florida, or its Direct Support Organization, UF Historic St Augustine, Inc., uncovered and exposed the grave site of Civil War Confederate Major General William Wing Loring in direct violation of Florida Law.

On October 1, 2010, a lease was made between the Florida Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund who owns the monument, and UF Historic St Augustine, Inc., who agreed toss protect and preserve the historic properties in accordance with Chapter s267.1735 F.S.

“The Loring obelisk and base were removed by 6:30 a.m., this morning,” according to UF spokesman Steve Orlando. He said, “UF wanted to do this with as little disruption as possible.”

The monument was moved on a flatbed truck, on which it will be taken to private property. Now at issue is who will control the monument and where General Loring’s final resting place will be. Orlando said UF received letters from Loring’s family who say that they want the remains returned to them. He said UF is not at liberty to say where the remains will go.

Loring was born December 4, 1818 in Wilmington, NC and began his military career in Florida at 14-years-old. While in Florida, he volunteered and fought in skirmishes with the Seminole Indians for the Florida Militia. He later engaged hostile Indians in New Mexico, serving in the Mexican War as a Captain of the Mounted Riflemen. In 1858 he served as Colonel of the US 11th Military Department; and, in 1859, he commanded the Department of New Mexico. In 1861, he joined the Confederate Army as a Brigadier General in the Army of Northern Virginia. In February 1862 Loring was promoted to Major General and he led a division for the entire war. In 1869 Loring was appointed General-in-Chief of the Egyptian Army of the Khedive; later he was decorated by the Khedive with the Imperial Order of the Osmariah. In 1879, he returned to the United States. Loring died on December 30, 1886 in New York, NY and is buried in Loring Park here in St Augustine.

If the University staff, UF Historic St Augustine staff, or anyone other than the Board of Trustees take any steps to remove the monument, it appears to violate the terms of the lease and Chapter 267.1735 F.S.

Nowhere in the lease does anyone grant anyone else the right to exchange, sell, or otherwise transfer the hundred-year-old Loring memorial. And, since General Loring’s remains are buried beneath the memorial, the grave marker is clearly protected. Disturbing the gravesite constitutes a felony under Florida law.

