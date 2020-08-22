St Johns County CARES Program Launched Thursday

The St Johns County Board of County Commissioners announced to local Historic City News reporters Thursday that they have launched St. Johns County CARES, a program to help local businesses, residents, and nonprofit organizations to respond to and recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

Applications for small businesses and residents will be available at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20. Applications for nonprofit organizations will be available in the coming weeks.

A financial assistance program utilizing more than $18 million in federal CARES Act funding, St Johns County CARES provides grants to eligible applicants who suffered loss of revenue or income, or incurred unexpected expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses may qualify for up to $20,000 in grant funding and residential households may qualify for up to $5,000 in grant funding. Qualification criteria and level of assistance to nonprofit organizations are still under development and will be available by the end of August.

For more information, please visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904.209.6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us

Like this: Like Loading...