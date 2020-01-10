

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the upcoming meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party. Please arrive early as seating will be limited. Chairman Lance Thate will call the meeting to order Tuesday evening, January 14th at 6:30 p.m., at the Mellow Mushroom Restaurant, located at 410 Anastasia Boulevard in St Augustine.

This month, the guest speaker will be noted author Alex Newman. Tuesday evening, the topic will be “Rescuing our Children”. Newman will be addressing the multitude of issues we are facing in our educational system today.

“Please join us for a very informative evening,” Thate said. “There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. So, bring a friend.”

Alex Newman is an American journalist and author who writes about economics, finance, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. Best known for his articles in the New American, Mr. Newman is the author of The Newman Report, writer for The Epoch Times, and co-author of the book Crimes of the Educators.

Following the presentation, members and guests attending will have an opportunity for questions and answers, time permitting.