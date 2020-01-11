There will be two speakers of interest before the St Johns County Civic Association Roundtable, when they convene Monday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m. Important Information will be presented on the Census and Water Issues for residents of St Johns County.

Guest speakers at this month’s meeting will be Jenifer Pyle, a partnership specialist with the US Census Bureau in north Florida. Also speaking will be Bill Young, director of the St Johns County utility department.

If you plan to attend, the meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, January 13th and is being held at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport Conference Center located at 4730 Casa Cola Way in Saint Augustine.

Historic City New readers who will be attending the business meeting that follows, will also hear a report from the Government Affairs Committee on short term rentals, the hiring of new county administrator, and the significance of St Johns County being identified as the “richest county in Florida”.

The distinction was published by 24/7 Wall Street; a financial news and opinion company who reported that they reviewed US Census Bureau data to identify the richest county in each state based on median household income.

According to a news release, “The median household income for a family in St Johns County is $77,323 compared to a statewide average of $53,267.” The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020.