Since the early settlement of St. Augustine, people have been putting down roots and creating neighborhoods. St. Augustine has seven that are unique and have such historical significance that they have been listed as National Register Historic Districts. These old neighborhoods continue to be vibrant places to live and make St Augustine not just a tourist destination but a livable city.

Historic City News readers are invited to attend and participate in “Putting Down Roots” a 3-part series on St. Augustine’s Neighborhoods and National Register Historic Districts.

The series will be Tuesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. in the Flagler Room in Ponce Hall of Flagler College. Dr. Susan Parker will begin with the development of the oldest — The Town Plan Historic District on January 14th. David Nolan will speak on the Lincolnville Historic District on January 28th. On February 11th, Dr. Leslee Keys will give a presentation on the Nelmar Terrace and Fullerwood Historic Districts, two neighborhoods that developed as subdivisions in North City.

All these historic neighborhoods have Neighborhood Associations, which are members of the Neighborhood Council. Many people are familiar with these charming neighborhoods, without knowing the history behind them or why they have been listed on the National Register. Because of our long-layered history, these neighborhoods are full of diverse architecture and interesting past residents from all walks of life.

Thanks to a grant from The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida, The Neighborhood Council of St. Augustine is presenting this three-part series to look at four of these districts:

The Town Plan

Lincolnville

Nelmar Terrace

Fullerwood

If the series is continued, the Neighborhood Council wants to cover the other three St Augustine neighborhood districts:

Flagler Model Land

Abbott Tract

North City

Davis Shores and Lighthouse Park are being considered as potential Historic Districts.

The lecture series is free and open to the public. Seating is limited so come early.