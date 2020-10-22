St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes reminds our Historic City News subscribers that this year, as in every election year, “It is your vote, make it count!” If you have chosen to vote by mail, you only have a couple of days left to request that a Vote-by-Mail ballot be mailed to you. So, time is running out.

The deadline to request that the Elections Office mail your personal ballot for the 2020 General Election is this Saturday, October 24th at 5:00 p.m.

“If we receive your ballot request before the deadline, either by telephone at (904) 823-2238, or, through our secure website at votesjc.com, we can still mail your personal ballot to you,” Oakes said. “Even if you receive a Vote-by-Mail ballot, you can still vote on Election Day by going to your assigned precinct in person.”

Completed ballots are postage paid and do not require a stamp to return. The Post Office recommends that you mail your voted ballot to the Elections Office NO LATER THAN October 27, 2020.

If you want the votes on your completed ballot to count, the ballot must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. You will find a 24-HOUR DROP BOX in front of the Elections Office located at 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101 St. Augustine, FL 32095.

Drop boxes for Vote-by-Mail ballots are available at all 10 Early Voting Locations during voting hours (8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.) through October 31, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., when Early Voting ends. You cannot return your completed ballot to an Early Voting location after early voting ends.