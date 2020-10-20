Election 2020: By the numbers there were 9,502 First Day voters

Monday was the first day of in-person early voting, in the General Election of 2020 being conducted locally by St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes.
Being touted by the national political parties as the most important election of our time, may be a bit of a reach and more than a bit melodramatic; according to Michael Gold, a licensed private investigator and strategic elections consultant for more than 30-years. Gold is retiring this year as founding editor of our news publication, Historic City News; which he started 20-years ago.
“There were a total of 9,502 ballots cast in-person at one of the 10 Early Voting polling locations yesterday,” Oakes told Historic City News. “Early voting will continue daily until October 31st, 2020. Election Day this year is on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020”
To date, 73,260 registered voters in St Johns County have requested a mail-in ballot from the elections office. So far, Oakes reports that 34,283, or about 46.8% of the mail-in ballots have been returned.
Results for Date 10/19/2020
- SOE 1,267
- PV Library 1,000
- SE Library 1,238
- Hastings 269
- ST Aug Bch 1,029
- World Golf 1,022
- Earth Fare 1,365
- Julington 938
- PV Concert 1,050
- Solomon 324
- Total 9,502
|Early Voting Locations — until October 31st, 2020
Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020
|St. Johns Convention Center at World Golf Village 500S. Legacy Trail • St. Augustine, FL 32092
|Shoppes of St Johns (Old Earth Fare Location) 120 Shops Blvd • St Johns, FL 32259
|Solomon Calhoun Community Center 1300 Duval St, St. Augustine, FL 32084
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall 1050 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
|Supervisor of Elections Office 4455 Avenue A #101 • St. Augustine, FL. 32095
|Julington Creek Annex – Conference Room 725 Flora Branch Boulevard • Saint Johns, FL. 32259
|Ponte Vedra Branch Library 101 Library Boulevard • Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. 32082
|Southeast Branch Library 6670 US 1 South • St. Augustine, FL. 32086
|St. Augustine Beach City Hall 2200 A1A South • St. Augustine, FL. 32080
|Hasting Branch Library 6195 S. Main Street • Hastings, FL. 32145