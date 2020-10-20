Election 2020: By the numbers there were 9,502 First Day voters

Monday was the first day of in-person early voting, in the General Election of 2020 being conducted locally by St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes.

Being touted by the national political parties as the most important election of our time, may be a bit of a reach and more than a bit melodramatic; according to Michael Gold, a licensed private investigator and strategic elections consultant for more than 30-years. Gold is retiring this year as founding editor of our news publication, Historic City News; which he started 20-years ago.

“There were a total of 9,502 ballots cast in-person at one of the 10 Early Voting polling locations yesterday,” Oakes told Historic City News. “Early voting will continue daily until October 31st, 2020. Election Day this year is on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020”

To date, 73,260 registered voters in St Johns County have requested a mail-in ballot from the elections office. So far, Oakes reports that 34,283, or about 46.8% of the mail-in ballots have been returned.

Results for Date 10/19/2020

SOE 1,267

PV Library 1,000

SE Library 1,238

Hastings 269

ST Aug Bch 1,029

World Golf 1,022

Earth Fare 1,365

Julington 938

PV Concert 1,050

Solomon 324

Total 9,502

Early Voting Locations — until October 31st, 2020

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 St. Johns Convention Center at World Golf Village 500S. Legacy Trail • St. Augustine, FL 32092 Shoppes of St Johns (Old Earth Fare Location) 120 Shops Blvd • St Johns, FL 32259 Solomon Calhoun Community Center 1300 Duval St, St. Augustine, FL 32084 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall 1050 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Supervisor of Elections Office 4455 Avenue A #101 • St. Augustine, FL. 32095 Julington Creek Annex – Conference Room 725 Flora Branch Boulevard • Saint Johns, FL. 32259 Ponte Vedra Branch Library 101 Library Boulevard • Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. 32082 Southeast Branch Library 6670 US 1 South • St. Augustine, FL. 32086 St. Augustine Beach City Hall 2200 A1A South • St. Augustine, FL. 32080 Hasting Branch Library 6195 S. Main Street • Hastings, FL. 32145