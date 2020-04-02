Earlier this afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida is being shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Historic City News subscribers must now stay home unless they’re going out for “essential services or activities.”

Florida joins more than 30 states that are under a “stay-at-home” order. It will take effect tomorrow, Thursday April 2, 2020 at midnight, and last for 30 days.

Considered essential workers : healthcare providers, law enforcement, restaurant, grocery store and gas station employees, bankers, reporters, bus drivers and technicians, taxis and truck drivers.

: healthcare providers, law enforcement, restaurant, grocery store and gas station employees, bankers, reporters, bus drivers and technicians, taxis and truck drivers. Considered essential activities : Going to church and participating in recreational activities like hiking, swimming and fishing while following social distance guidelines. You are still able to grocery shop and get gas.

: Going to church and participating in recreational activities like hiking, swimming and fishing while following social distance guidelines. You are still able to grocery shop and get gas. The order says public gatherings of 10 people or more is not essential and it’s up to local authorities to police this.

DeSantis said he spoke to President Trump and cited the national guidelines that extended the stay-at-home recommendations for another 30 days as a reason for taking action now. Florida is at just under 7,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning. The death toll is at 87.

DeSantis has faced some criticism for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order earlier, as many Floridians signed a petition urging him to close down the state.

On March 24, DeSantis said all state residents age 65 and older should stay home.

On Monday, he said all South Floridians should stay home until mid-April.

Minutes before the news conference, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried took to Twitter to say the White House had given its blessing to DeSantis to issue the directive.

“Although the guidelines don’t call for any new action; I think it’s clear it effectively represents a national pause,” DeSantis said. “It makes sense to make this move now.”