St. Johns County Emergency Management updated Historic City News informing local reporters that the School District has cancelled all field trips and events through the end of the school year.

High school graduations are still planned as scheduled, though we will continue to monitor and align with guidelines from the CDC and Department of Health.

Regarding athletics, we are following guidance from the Florida High School Athletic Association, to suspend all athletic activities through Sunday, May 3, 2020.

St. Johns County School District Meal Service has updated information and locations where meals can be picked up on their website https://www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/blog/category/news/

All Libraries and Bookmobiles are closed through April 17, 2020.

Library materials will not be due until after we re-open sometime after April 17. The exact date is to be determined. Updates will be provided at https://sjcpls.org and on our social media channels.

All book drops are closed. We encourage you to keep your materials at home, no fines will be assessed while the library is closed.

Governor Ron DeSantis by Executive Order 20-91:

Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immuno-compromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.





Based on guidance provided by Florida Surgeon General and State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Rivkees, all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.