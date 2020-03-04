As COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, Flagler College president, Dr. Joseph G. Joyner says that the private local college remains vigilant regarding international travel, including distribution of a communication to the campus community today.

On Saturday, the White House announced new travel restrictions for specific regions in Italy and South Korea, joining with previous restrictions to China.

In a March 3, 2020 letter obtained by Historic City News, Joyner addressed students, parents, faculty and staff, about the following precautions underway to ensure the protection of the campus community:

Currently, all Flagler students, faculty and staff are restricted from traveling to China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea for college purposes



Students who plan to travel to one of the affected areas are being asked to reconsider their plans and to contact Lisa Fiala — Director of the International Center, Larry Weeks — Risk Manager, and Dirk Hibler — Dean of Students, as soon as possible.



Anyone who travels to an affected area during these travel restrictions will not be able to return to any college building or facility for a period of 14-days from their date of arrival. This includes any Flagler students returning from closed programs in affected areas like Italy. All faculty will work with students to ensure that they are treated fairly and with understanding.

Joyner says that students should contact Holly Doucette in Health Services with any questions regarding health support services. Staff members are directed to continue to consult with their primary care physician.

“As this is a fluid situation, travel restrictions may arise that could make it difficult for you to return to the College,” Joyner cautioned. “Please take this into account when making decisions on where and when to travel during Spring Break.”

For those students, faculty and staff who plan to travel for the upcoming spring break holiday, Joyner advises that it is important to remain alert and research the impact of coronavirus on your travel plans.

Joyner provided links to the following websites:

and links to familiarize yourself about Coronavirus:

Summer Study Abroad:

With regards to College summer study abroad travel, Joyner wrote that all trips are currently “on as planned”. Should this change, Flagler College Administration will update the College community as soon as possible. Joyner told his community that Flagler College will continue to monitor this situation as it is changing daily, often by the hour.

Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Department of State are being followed at the school. This policy will remain in effect until otherwise communicated, Joyner said.