According to a report obtained from Melinda B. Conlon, Communications and Events Coordinator for the City of St Augustine Beach, Historic City News has learned that the long search and false-start in finding an attorney or firm to replace retiring city attorney James Wilson is finally over.

Meet Charlie Douglas; Managing Partner of the Douglas Law Firm, the newly contracted legal counsel for the incorporated city. Douglas was chosen by members of the St Augustine Beach City Commission in a special meeting held March 2, 2020.

“The Commission extended the contract to the Douglas Law Firm,” Conlon wrote. “They will replace Mr. James Wilson, who is retiring. Mr. Wilson served as the City Attorney since 2016.”

There were three firms that applied, Ralph Brooks of Coral Gables, Naples and Spence Firm of St. Augustine, and The Douglas Law Firm of St. Augustine. Douglas’ primary office is the Palatka Office. He has arrangements for deskspace in Orange Park, St Augustine, and Jacksonville.

Charles T. Douglas Jr, was born and raised in Palatka. After graduating valedictorian of his high school class, Charlie attended the University of Florida, Warrington College Of Business, where he served as a Student Government Cabinet Director and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Business Administration.

During law school at the University of Florida, Charlie served as Editor-in-Chief of the Florida Law Review and graduated second in his class of 211 students. Charlie was also inducted as a member of the Order of the Coif and Florida Blue Key.

Douglas told the commission that his firm is “fully invested in our community.”

“Many of our lawyers have returned to Palatka after working at law firms in larger cities,” Douglas wrote about his office. “We know what Northeast Florida has to offer and are dedicated to helping Palatka and St. Augustine flourish.”

On the company website, the firm says they devote their time to many worthy organizations, including Haven Hospice, Relay for Life, Putnam First Cancer Fund, St. Augustine YMCA, The ARC, Kiwanis of the Azalea City and the Boy Scouts of America.