Legislative Delegation Meeting date announced

Florida State Representative Cyndi Stevenson, Chair of the St Johns County Legislative Delegation, announced to Historic City News that the St Johns County Legislative Delegation meeting will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the St Johns County Commission Chamber Auditorium, located at 500 San Sebastian View, St Augustine, Florida.

Discussion of issues regarding local legislation for the 2021 Legislative Session will be held at this time.

If you would like to participate in the meeting during the public comment section, please contact Representative Stevenson’s office.

To be placed on the agenda for the December 18th meeting please contact Representative Stevenson’s District Office prior to December 14th, 2020 .

. Those that would like to provide materials or handouts to the St Johns County Delegation members may mail or hand deliver them to Representative Stevenson’s District Office, located at 309 Kingsley Lake Drive Suite 902, St Augustine, FL 32092, before 12:00 noon on December 14th, 2020.

The proceedings will be available on GTV to watch live.

St Johns County Delegation meetings are open to the public.

Compliance with CDC guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing, are required for the health and safety of all those in attendance. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, a face covering mandate for all St Johns County-owned facilities is in effect. All employees and any person working, doing business, or visiting a County facility are required to wear a face covering when social distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained. For a full list of exemptions and enforcement policies, please visit www.sjcfl.us. This Emergency Order will remain in effect through the duration of the St Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-1, unless otherwise rescinded by the County Administrator or his designee.

In accordance with the Americans with disabilities act (ADA), and Chapter 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons in need of special accommodations to participate in the meeting, including agendas, interpreters or assisted listening devices, should contact Representative Stevenson’s District Office staff at (904) 823-2300 before December 14th, 2020.