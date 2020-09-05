Liberty Isn’t Convenient as Tea Party speaker explains

The Saint Augustine Tea Party invites all Historic City News subscribers to attend our open meeting Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the World’s Famous Oasis Restaurant, 4000 A1A South, St Augustine Beach, FL 32080. Our special guest, Maureen Duffy will be discussing practical, easy, legal, and peaceful solutions for push-back.

Duffy has been a Florida resident since 1998. She is a retired Medical and Surgical Assistant, Phlebotomist and X-ray operator. In addition, she was the Founder and President of the Copiague Homeowners Association, Long Island in 1987-1992 and Chapter Leader of Oath Keepers in Brevard County, Florida from 2010-2012.

She suggests legal, and peaceful push-back methods instead of the violent protests and seeks implementing practical tactics that Patriots haven’t tried. As we have seen, OUR compliance, helps and supports the very programs we disdain.

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” ~Edmund Burke

Please join us for a highly informative meeting. Questions? Q and A will follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Like this: Like Loading...