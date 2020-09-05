Local General Elections to be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The August Primary Election has been certified according to a report from St Johns County Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes. She told Historic City News local reporters that they are already preparing for the November General Election. If you think your vote does not count, just recall the General Election of 2016, when Paul Waldron, who has never held political office, defeated former assistant St Johns County manager, Jerry Cameron, by just 7-votes.

Oakes asked us to share a list of information that she says is important for voters as they prepare to vote in the General Election.

“Among our security steps to maintain an honest election, we examine ballots for valid signatures, or, omitted signatures on certain documents where signatures are required,” Oakes explained. “If we detect a non-matching signature, or, a missing signature, we contact the voter by phone, email, and US Mail. The voter is given until 5:00 p.m. on the second day following the election to correct the signature issue.”

A total of 59 vote-by-mail ballots were not counted in the August 2020 Primary Election because voters did not sign their envelope and another 27 vote-by-mail ballots were not counted because the voter’s signature did not match the signature on file in the Elections Office. Voters whose ballots were not counted receive a letter telling them why. They are also told how to take the appropriate actions, so their ballot counts in future elections.

49,820 vote-by-mail ballots were mailed out for the Primary Election, 27,158 of those were voted and returned. Of the remainder, 1,068 ballots were returned as undeliverable mail; 234 ballots were received late and could not be counted.

Keep in mind that the Elections Office must receive the properly drawn ballot prior to the close of the polls at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, or it will not be counted. Ballots mailed on Election Day will not reach the office in time. 7 vote-by-mail ballots were improperly turned in at the polls on Election Day and could not be counted. The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is October 5, 2020. If you need voter registration or election information visit votesjc.com or call the Elections Office at (904) 823-2238. Vote-by-mail ballots for the General Election will be mailed September 24, 2020. You can track your vote-by-mail ballot by visiting votesjc.com and select “My Voter Status”.

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Brandon Patty (REP) (Active-Unopposed)

Monetary $69,935.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $19,327.78



Sheriff

Scott C. Boutwell (WRI) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Rob Hardwick (REP) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $431,800.00, In-Kind $6,664.00, Expenditures $407,688.86



Property Appraiser

Eddie Creamer (REP) (Inactive-Unopposed)

Monetary $31,900.00, In-Kind $52.50, Expenditures $31,900.00



Tax Collector

Dennis W. Hollingsworth (REP) (Inactive-Unopposed)

Monetary $1,000.00, In-Kind $179.43, Expenditures $1,000.00



Supervisor of Elections



Vicky C. Oakes (REP) (Inactive-Unopposed)

Monetary $20,295.00, In-Kind $1,004.63, Expenditures $20,295.00



County Commission – Dist 1

Joe McAnarney (DEM) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $22,200.39, In-Kind $604.93, Expenditures $14,252.76



Christian Whitehurst (REP) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $125,520.00, In-Kind $650.51, Expenditures $120,213.78



County Commission – Dist 3

Paul Waldron (REP) (Active-Unopposed)

Monetary $82,150.00, In-Kind $68.90, Expenditures $18,031.80



County Commission – Dist 5

Henry Dean (REP) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $134,715.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $28,762.00



Merrill Paul Roland (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $3,633.20, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $3,091.75



School Board – Dist 2

Nick Graham (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $11,115.00, In-Kind $1,403.98, Expenditures $10,013.82



Anthony E. Coleman, SR (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $34,629.98, In-Kind $35.80, Expenditures $30,111.58



School Board – Dist 5

Patrick T Canan (N/P) (Inactive-Unopposed)

Monetary $1,513.72, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $1,513.72



City of St. Augustine Comm – Seat 1

Roxanne Horvath (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $6,400.00, In-Kind $1,227.22, Expenditures $278.10



Wade M. Ross (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $1,644.12, In-Kind $1,000.00, Expenditures $247.07

City of St. Augustine Comm – Seat 2



Barbara I. Blonder (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $4,585.00, In-Kind $2,450.50, Expenditures $3,490.71



Leanna Freeman (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $7,425.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $2,789.60



City of St. Aug. Comm – Seat 3/Mayor

Tracy Upchurch (N/P) (Inactive-Unopposed)

Monetary $1,000.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $1,000.00



City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 1

Maggie Kostka (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $500.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $73.97



Ernesto Juan Torres (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $4,828.80, In-Kind $220.60, Expenditures $1,686.45



City of St. Aug. Beach Comm. – Seat 2

Dylan A. Rumrell (N/P) (Active-Unopposed)

Monetary $5,700.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $73.97



Airport Authority Group 4

Samuel N. Barresi (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $50.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Michael Henne (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $2,452.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $1,669.02



Austin Lee Lanteigne (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $3,350.00, In-Kind $150.90, Expenditures $1,163.52



Robert E. Olson (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Airport Authority Group 5

Jerome P. Dion (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Mark Alan Frazier (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Reba J. Ludlow (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $4,040.00, In-Kind $650.00, Expenditures $245.59



Soil & Water Conservation District 3

Nicole Crosby (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



John (Bucky) Sykes (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Soil & Water Conservation District 4

Charles C. Owen (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $150.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Brenda Stratton (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Soil & Water Conservation District 5

Mary Lawrence (N/P) (Inactive-Unopposed)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 1

Catherine Brandhorst (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $1,060.00, In-Kind $25.00, Expenditures $0.00



Timothy J. Burton (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $150.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $25.00



Jan Cardia (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $995.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $170.83



Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 3

Gina LeBlanc (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $500.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Howard G. McGaffney (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $6,000.16, In-Kind $109.00, Expenditures $3,768.56



Felicia Proia (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $2,200.00, In-Kind $140.49, Expenditures $1,151.88



Anastasia Mosquito Control District – Seat 5

Gayle Gardner (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $950.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $25.00



Gary Howell (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Ed Slavin (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Port Waterway and Beach – Group 2

Nick Baldwin (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Marco E. Klovanish (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Robert E. Stewart (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Jane West (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $1,300.00, In-Kind $567.48, Expenditures $0.00



Port Waterway and Beach – Group 4

Roy Jaeger (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00



Christopher K. Way (N/P) (Active-Qualified)

Monetary $0.00, In-Kind $0.00, Expenditures $0.00

Like this: Like Loading...