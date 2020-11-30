Light Up the Beach 2020

To support their businesses and community, the City of St. Augustine Beach is promoting several socially responsible events that will encourage Historic City News subscribers to the beach throughout the 2020 holiday season. These fun events will be set against a backdrop of colorful light displays, mainly down A1A Beach Boulevard as well as throughout Pier Park.

The light displays are a collaborative effort between the City and local businesses to celebrate all that the beach has to offer. The season runs from November 14, 2020 through January 17, 2021.

“In short, we are going to Light Up the BEACH this 2020 holiday season,” Mayor Margaret England proclaimed. “As we gather safely with family and friends these brightly colored lights will evidence our relief, a deep breath, and hope for the New Year.”

Subscribers and beach residents are invited to dig into the garage, attic or hidden closets and boxes for strings of bright colored lights and beachy decorations to make the City “very 2020” for a unique holiday display.

“City staff have some surprises which we hope will make all smile and bring delight.” Melinda Conlon, Communications & Events Coordinator reported.

Events being held during the season:

November 28, 2020 – Art walk/Shop & Dine the Beach (In association with the Art Studio of St. Augustine Beach. 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. – Pope Road to A Street

December 5, 2020 – Surf Illumination (Put on by the St. Augustine Beach Civic Association) 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. – St. Augustine Beach Pier Park

December 12, 2020 – Holiday Night Market (In association with The Wednesday Pier Farmers Market) 4:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. – St. Augustine Beach Pier Park

December 19, 2020 – Art walk/Shop & Dine the Beach (In association with the Art Studio of St. Augustine Beach) 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. – Pope Road to A Street

Conlon said that more information on the events is available, and she invited questions to her office through e-mail addressed to eventspio@cityofsab.org, or by calling 904.471.2122

The Light up the BEACH! logo designed by Katherine Slava.