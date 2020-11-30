Lighthouse & Maritime Museum still presenting modified Luminary Night

Historic City News subscribers are invited to participate in the annual Luminary Night event presented by the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. At this time of uncertainty, the Museum has made some changes to the event to ensure your health and safety while still maintaining the spirit of the season.

This year’s Luminary Night, December 1 and December 3, will include the canned food drive that has been part of the Luminary Night festivities for several years. The Museum is asking families to “fill the van with cans” by donating canned goods that will be delivered to the St. Francis House Crisis Center.

“We recognize that this year has been hard on many in our community and that this is a way to bring some light and joy into the holiday season,” said Adrienne Gonzalez. “This year, Luminary Night will be a two-part event; a drive thru at the Lighthouse parking lot on December 1, and a virtual event on December 3rd taking place on Facebook.”

On December 1st at 7:00 p.m., the Museum will host the first ever drive-through event in the parking lot. There will be various festive stations set up along the way for families to enjoy.

Each station will be holiday-themed with elves, holiday carolers and the opportunity to pick up luminary kits purchased prior to the December 1st event. Each Luminary kit features 10 candles, sand, a spice package courtesy of the Spice & Tea Exchange, holiday, and Lighthouse-themed silhouettes, all in a reusable tote sponsored by Herbie Wiles Insurance. The cost per kit is $10 plus tax. To order your luminaries, visit the Museum Gift Store online.

The second event on December 3rd will be focused on spreading the holiday spirit through social media platforms. Families around the community will light their luminaries at 6:30 p.m. that evening to be shared via social media using the hashtag #Luminary2020.

“We are unable to ship the luminary kits, so we are asking everyone who orders their kits online to come on December 1st to pick them up and enjoy the fun,” Gonzalez added. “I can be reached at the Lighthouse by calling 904.829.0745 ext. 212 for more information about the Luminary Night events.”