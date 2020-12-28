Recently Historic City News learned that two local charitable groups, serving related missions in St Augustine, held a successful fundraiser at the Tringali Barn to get local businesses connected to and supporting St. Francis House and Port in the Storm.

The festive event featured a lighted hot-air balloon, a show band, ax throwing, a cigar bar, a casino, a silent auction, craft liquor drinks, adult popsicles, and locally brewed beer. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of the organization and to raise funds for its programs.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors, and those who donated merchandise and services helping to make the event so much fun. And of course, we could not have enjoyed such a remarkable success without our amazing volunteers,” said Judy Dembowski, Executive Director of St. Francis House and Port in the Storm.



The November 14th inaugural “Light Up the Night Balloon Glow Gala” was attended by about 200 people, including the event sponsor, Flagler Health Plus, and forty sponsors who donated between $100 and $5,000 each. Together, they helped to raise over $45,000 to support homeless adults, families, and youth served by St. Francis House and Port in the Storm.

St. Francis House is a shelter for homeless adults and families. The program offers help with basic needs with the goal of moving clients as quickly as possible into their own housing, breaking the cycle of homelessness.

Port in the Storm is a shelter for homeless youth providing safe shelter, meal programs, and encouragement with the goal of helping youth break the cycle of homelessness and move toward a bright future.

Photos contributed by Justin Snavely