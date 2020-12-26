An overnight freeze warning has been issued for Historic City News subscribers effective from midnight tonight until 9:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Coastal St Johns County is covered by this warning including Ponte Vedra Beach, Durbin, Palm Valley, Anastasia Island, Saint Augustine, and the City of Saint Augustine Beach.

“Expect sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 degrees across coastal St Johns County from midnight tonight until 9:00 a.m.,” National Weather Service Jacksonville reported. “Appropriate precautionary and preparedness actions should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures.

According to the warning, frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Remember that young children, the elderly, and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them.