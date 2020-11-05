Local officials are re-elected, but some will be getting their pink slip

With ballots representing 48-out-of-48 precincts reporting, Historic City News editor-in-chief, Michael Gold, stood by as the Supervisor of Elections in St Johns County, Vicky Oakes, posted her Election Day results at about 9:17:01 Tuesday night. This is the last year Gold plans to witness the process. He has completed the task every-other year for the past 20-years since he founded Historic City News in March 2000; but, this year, twenty-years later, he is excited to also report that he is retiring.

In an arcane routine that was labor intensive and kept everyone in the Elections Office, sometimes until as late as midnight or 1:00 a.m., Gold says that he has seen everything that can happen, happen.

“Not uncommon at all for a poll deputy transporting the paper ballots from the polling place to the Elections Office, to break down, stall on the bridge, or get sidetracked along their route by an uncooperative cow, horse, or one year, a very protective mother alligator,” Gold recalled. “Today’s data collection methods are 100% more secure, can be accomplished in a fraction of the time, and can be transmitted from point-to-point in a matter of minutes, not hours.”

As manual counting continues, both by staff and by an ad hoc committee like the St Johns County Canvasing Board, the individual pieces of the puzzle come together until the Election results are able to be certified by the local Supervisor of Elections to the Florida Division of Elections in Tallahassee.

The numbers we are reporting now are deemed “un-official results” and have yet to be certified. The unofficial results include precincts reporting partial vote-by-mail, early voting ballots, and election day voting, but does not include ballots that were voted provisionally.

Of St Johns County’s 210,059 eligible registered voters, with 48-out-of-48 precincts reporting, the 2020 General Election is the result of 177,557 ballots being cast and counted. This represents an 84.53% voter turnout; a success for the Elections Office who would have normally seen far less — even for a Presidential Election.

Contest Candidate Party Votes % 7th Circuit Judge Group 14 Joan Anthony 73825 52.87 7th Circuit Judge Group 14 Dan Hilbert 65798 47.13 Airport Authority Group 4 Robert E. Olson 43245 33.06 Airport Authority Group 4 Samuel Nicholas Barresi 35500 27.14 Airport Authority Group 4 Michael Henne 32777 25.06 Airport Authority Group 4 Austin Lee Lanteigne 19278 14.74 Airport Authority Group 5 Reba J. Ludlow 62381 47.47 Airport Authority Group 5 Jerome Dion 36541 27.8 Airport Authority Group 5 Mark Alan Frazier 32500 24.73 Anastasia MCD Seat 1 Catherine Brandhorst 54869 40.17 Anastasia MCD Seat 1 Tim Burton 49900 36.53 Anastasia MCD Seat 1 Jan Cardia 31822 23.3 Anastasia MCD Seat 3 Gina LeBlanc 55683 40.97 Anastasia MCD Seat 3 Howard G. McGaffney 46040 33.88 Anastasia MCD Seat 3 Felicia Proia 34188 25.15 Anastasia MCD Seat 5 Gayle Gardner 64269 47.5 Anastasia MCD Seat 5 Gary Howell 52160 38.55 Anastasia MCD Seat 5 Ed Slavin 18886 13.96 BOCC District 1 Christian Whitehurst REP 110251 65.56 BOCC District 1 Joe McAnarney DEM 57910 34.44 BOCC District 5 Henry Dean REP 117622 73.31 BOCC District 5 Merrill Paul Roland NPA 42816 26.69 Brandy Creek CDD Seat 2 Clarence Blalock 522 57.49 Brandy Creek CDD Seat 2 Terrence Roese 386 42.51 Brandy Creek CDD Seat 4 Shawn Jolly 551 60.75 Brandy Creek CDD Seat 4 Charles E. Dicey 356 39.25 COSA Commissioner Seat 1 Roxanne Horvath 4888 62.86 COSA Commissioner Seat 1 Wade Ross 2888 37.14 COSA Commissioner Seat 2 Barbara Blonder 4242 55.81 COSA Commissioner Seat 2 Leanna Freeman 3359 44.19 COSAB Commissioner Seat 1 Ernesto Torres 2296 54.02 COSAB Commissioner Seat 1 Maggie Kostka 1954 45.98 FL Representative District 17 Cyndi Stevenson REP 97885 67.72 FL Representative District 17 Dave Rogers DEM 46665 32.28 FL Representative District 24 Paul Renner REP 16287 64.23 FL Representative District 24 Adam Morley DEM 9069 35.77 FL Senator District 7 Travis J. Hutson REP 112233 65.88 FL Senator District 7 Heather Hunter DEM 57955 34.02 FL Senator District 7 WRITE-IN 172 0.1 Heritage Landing CDD Seat 1 Kevin Austin 1158 64.37 Heritage Landing CDD Seat 1 Max Castaneda 641 35.63 Marshall Creek CDD Seat 4 Monique Jamieson Perna 1260 66.7 Marshall Creek CDD Seat 4 Douglas Senecal 629 33.3 Marshall Creek CDD Seat 5 Richard Luciano 966 53.52 Marshall Creek CDD Seat 5 Jeffrey L. Riley 839 46.48 Port and Waterway Group 2 Jane West 19453 55.35 Port and Waterway Group 2 Bobby Stewart 15695 44.65 Port and Waterway Group 4 Christopher K. Way 17535 53.29 Port and Waterway Group 4 Roy Jaeger 15368 46.71 President and VP Donald J. Trump REP 110886 62.67 President and VP Joseph R. Biden DEM 63808 36.06 President and VP Jo Jorgensen LPF 1412 0.8 President and VP WRITE-IN 427 0.24 President and VP Howie Hawkins GRE 210 0.12 President and VP Roque ”Rocky” De La Fuente REF 101 0.06 President and VP Gloria La Riva PSL 54 0.03 President and VP Don Blankenship CPF 44 0.02 Rivers Edge CDD Seat 3 Robert ”Bob” Cameron 820 56.71 Rivers Edge CDD Seat 3 Darryl Howard 626 43.29 Rivers Edge CDD Seat 5 Fred Baron 743 51.45 Rivers Edge CDD Seat 5 Julio Caballero 701 48.55 SAO 7th Circuit R. J. Larizza REP 115019 70.05 SAO 7th Circuit Don Dempsey NPA 49185 29.95 Sheriff Rob Hardwick REP 139768 95.58 Sheriff WRITE-IN 6457 4.42 Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 3 Wendy Hartley 450 68.39 Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 3 Elvis G. Pierre 208 31.61 Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5 Darren Glynn 279 42.34 Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5 Rod Morris 218 33.08 Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5 Eric Wilderman 162 24.58 SJSWCD Group 3 Nicole Crosby 73814 54.04 SJSWCD Group 3 John “Bucky” Sykes 62770 45.96 SJSWCD Group 4 Charles C. Owen 71031 53.04 SJSWCD Group 4 Brenda A. Stratton 62901 46.96 Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3 Charles R. Usina III 389 37.01 Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3 Jennifer Hickernell 250 23.79 Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3 Ian G. Rankin 165 15.7 Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3 Ronald J. Cervelli 124 11.8 Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3 Brad Nelson 123 11.7 Tolomato CDD Seat 1 Jon Morris 5732 60 Tolomato CDD Seat 1 Andrea Ramirez 3821 40 Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 2 Will Simmons 836 60.54 Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 2 George M. Jacobs 545 39.46 US Representative District 4 John H. Rutherford REP 96549 63.8 US Representative District 4 Donna Deegan DEM 54672 36.13 US Representative District 4 WRITE-IN 103 0.07 US Representative District 6 Michael Waltz REP 14849 65.75 US Representative District 6 Clint Curtis DEM 7711 34.14 US Representative District 6 WRITE-IN 25 0.11