Local officials are re-elected, but some will be getting their pink slip

With ballots representing 48-out-of-48 precincts reporting, Historic City News editor-in-chief, Michael Gold, stood by as the Supervisor of Elections in St Johns County, Vicky Oakes, posted her Election Day results at about 9:17:01 Tuesday night. This is the last year Gold plans to witness the process. He has completed the task every-other year for the past 20-years since he founded Historic City News in March 2000; but, this year, twenty-years later, he is excited to also report that he is retiring.
In an arcane routine that was labor intensive and kept everyone in the Elections Office, sometimes until as late as midnight or 1:00 a.m., Gold says that he has seen everything that can happen, happen.
“Not uncommon at all for a poll deputy transporting the paper ballots from the polling place to the Elections Office, to break down, stall on the bridge, or get sidetracked along their route by an uncooperative cow, horse, or one year, a very protective mother alligator,” Gold recalled. “Today’s data collection methods are 100% more secure, can be accomplished in a fraction of the time, and can be transmitted from point-to-point in a matter of minutes, not hours.”
As manual counting continues, both by staff and by an ad hoc committee like the St Johns County Canvasing Board, the individual pieces of the puzzle come together until the Election results are able to be certified by the local Supervisor of Elections to the Florida Division of Elections in Tallahassee.
The numbers we are reporting now are deemed “un-official results” and have yet to be certified. The unofficial results include precincts reporting partial vote-by-mail, early voting ballots, and election day voting, but does not include ballots that were voted provisionally.
Of St Johns County’s 210,059 eligible registered voters, with 48-out-of-48 precincts reporting, the 2020 General Election is the result of 177,557 ballots being cast and counted. This represents an 84.53% voter turnout; a success for the Elections Office who would have normally seen far less — even for a Presidential Election.
|Contest
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|7th Circuit Judge Group 14
|Joan Anthony
|73825
|52.87
|7th Circuit Judge Group 14
|Dan Hilbert
|65798
|47.13
|Airport Authority Group 4
|Robert E. Olson
|43245
|33.06
|Airport Authority Group 4
|Samuel Nicholas Barresi
|35500
|27.14
|Airport Authority Group 4
|Michael Henne
|32777
|25.06
|Airport Authority Group 4
|Austin Lee Lanteigne
|19278
|14.74
|Airport Authority Group 5
|Reba J. Ludlow
|62381
|47.47
|Airport Authority Group 5
|Jerome Dion
|36541
|27.8
|Airport Authority Group 5
|Mark Alan Frazier
|32500
|24.73
|Anastasia MCD Seat 1
|Catherine Brandhorst
|54869
|40.17
|Anastasia MCD Seat 1
|Tim Burton
|49900
|36.53
|Anastasia MCD Seat 1
|Jan Cardia
|31822
|23.3
|Anastasia MCD Seat 3
|Gina LeBlanc
|55683
|40.97
|Anastasia MCD Seat 3
|Howard G. McGaffney
|46040
|33.88
|Anastasia MCD Seat 3
|Felicia Proia
|34188
|25.15
|Anastasia MCD Seat 5
|Gayle Gardner
|64269
|47.5
|Anastasia MCD Seat 5
|Gary Howell
|52160
|38.55
|Anastasia MCD Seat 5
|Ed Slavin
|18886
|13.96
|BOCC District 1
|Christian Whitehurst
|REP
|110251
|65.56
|BOCC District 1
|Joe McAnarney
|DEM
|57910
|34.44
|BOCC District 5
|Henry Dean
|REP
|117622
|73.31
|BOCC District 5
|Merrill Paul Roland
|NPA
|42816
|26.69
|Brandy Creek CDD Seat 2
|Clarence Blalock
|522
|57.49
|Brandy Creek CDD Seat 2
|Terrence Roese
|386
|42.51
|Brandy Creek CDD Seat 4
|Shawn Jolly
|551
|60.75
|Brandy Creek CDD Seat 4
|Charles E. Dicey
|356
|39.25
|COSA Commissioner Seat 1
|Roxanne Horvath
|4888
|62.86
|COSA Commissioner Seat 1
|Wade Ross
|2888
|37.14
|COSA Commissioner Seat 2
|Barbara Blonder
|4242
|55.81
|COSA Commissioner Seat 2
|Leanna Freeman
|3359
|44.19
|COSAB Commissioner Seat 1
|Ernesto Torres
|2296
|54.02
|COSAB Commissioner Seat 1
|Maggie Kostka
|1954
|45.98
|FL Representative District 17
|Cyndi Stevenson
|REP
|97885
|67.72
|FL Representative District 17
|Dave Rogers
|DEM
|46665
|32.28
|FL Representative District 24
|Paul Renner
|REP
|16287
|64.23
|FL Representative District 24
|Adam Morley
|DEM
|9069
|35.77
|FL Senator District 7
|Travis J. Hutson
|REP
|112233
|65.88
|FL Senator District 7
|Heather Hunter
|DEM
|57955
|34.02
|FL Senator District 7
|WRITE-IN
|172
|0.1
|Heritage Landing CDD Seat 1
|Kevin Austin
|1158
|64.37
|Heritage Landing CDD Seat 1
|Max Castaneda
|641
|35.63
|Marshall Creek CDD Seat 4
|Monique Jamieson Perna
|1260
|66.7
|Marshall Creek CDD Seat 4
|Douglas Senecal
|629
|33.3
|Marshall Creek CDD Seat 5
|Richard Luciano
|966
|53.52
|Marshall Creek CDD Seat 5
|Jeffrey L. Riley
|839
|46.48
|Port and Waterway Group 2
|Jane West
|19453
|55.35
|Port and Waterway Group 2
|Bobby Stewart
|15695
|44.65
|Port and Waterway Group 4
|Christopher K. Way
|17535
|53.29
|Port and Waterway Group 4
|Roy Jaeger
|15368
|46.71
|President and VP
|Donald J. Trump
|REP
|110886
|62.67
|President and VP
|Joseph R. Biden
|DEM
|63808
|36.06
|President and VP
|Jo Jorgensen
|LPF
|1412
|0.8
|President and VP
|WRITE-IN
|427
|0.24
|President and VP
|Howie Hawkins
|GRE
|210
|0.12
|President and VP
|Roque ”Rocky” De La Fuente
|REF
|101
|0.06
|President and VP
|Gloria La Riva
|PSL
|54
|0.03
|President and VP
|Don Blankenship
|CPF
|44
|0.02
|Rivers Edge CDD Seat 3
|Robert ”Bob” Cameron
|820
|56.71
|Rivers Edge CDD Seat 3
|Darryl Howard
|626
|43.29
|Rivers Edge CDD Seat 5
|Fred Baron
|743
|51.45
|Rivers Edge CDD Seat 5
|Julio Caballero
|701
|48.55
|SAO 7th Circuit
|R. J. Larizza
|REP
|115019
|70.05
|SAO 7th Circuit
|Don Dempsey
|NPA
|49185
|29.95
|Sheriff
|Rob Hardwick
|REP
|139768
|95.58
|Sheriff
|WRITE-IN
|6457
|4.42
|Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 3
|Wendy Hartley
|450
|68.39
|Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 3
|Elvis G. Pierre
|208
|31.61
|Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5
|Darren Glynn
|279
|42.34
|Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5
|Rod Morris
|218
|33.08
|Six Mile Creek CDD Seat 5
|Eric Wilderman
|162
|24.58
|SJSWCD Group 3
|Nicole Crosby
|73814
|54.04
|SJSWCD Group 3
|John “Bucky” Sykes
|62770
|45.96
|SJSWCD Group 4
|Charles C. Owen
|71031
|53.04
|SJSWCD Group 4
|Brenda A. Stratton
|62901
|46.96
|Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3
|Charles R. Usina III
|389
|37.01
|Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3
|Jennifer Hickernell
|250
|23.79
|Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3
|Ian G. Rankin
|165
|15.7
|Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3
|Ronald J. Cervelli
|124
|11.8
|Sweetwater Creek CDD Seat 3
|Brad Nelson
|123
|11.7
|Tolomato CDD Seat 1
|Jon Morris
|5732
|60
|Tolomato CDD Seat 1
|Andrea Ramirez
|3821
|40
|Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 2
|Will Simmons
|836
|60.54
|Turnbull Creek CDD Seat 2
|George M. Jacobs
|545
|39.46
|US Representative District 4
|John H. Rutherford
|REP
|96549
|63.8
|US Representative District 4
|Donna Deegan
|DEM
|54672
|36.13
|US Representative District 4
|WRITE-IN
|103
|0.07
|US Representative District 6
|Michael Waltz
|REP
|14849
|65.75
|US Representative District 6
|Clint Curtis
|DEM
|7711
|34.14
|US Representative District 6
|WRITE-IN
|25
|0.11