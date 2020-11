Historic City News begins Election Day 2020 with a whopping 71% voter turnout.

Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes reports that 149,889 voters have already cast ballots in this election.

Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. TODAY

PM – if you have not, please go vote and take a minute to thank your poll worker.

Elections could not happen without them!