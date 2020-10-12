Members and guests of local Tea Party discuss economics, politics, race, and morality

David Geithman Ph.D., will be the special guest speaker Tuesday evening when the Saint Augustine Tea Party invites Historic City News subscribers to attend an open meeting October 13th beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the World Famous Oasis Restaurant, located at 4000 A1A South in St Augustine Beach.

Geithman received his Ph.D. in Economics in 1964 and began his career as a Professor for thirty-six years. During that time, he also served as Department of Economics Chairman and as Dean of the School of Business in several universities, including the University of Florida, the University of the Valley in California, and Tulane University.

When Geithman moved to St Augustine, he said that he began writing a series of articles from subjects within his area of expertise. He contributed them to the St Augustine Record for publication but met with some resistance. Geithman suspects that he does not share political views with the newspaper’s current editorial staff, so that relationship has ended.

Geithman has published numerous articles and books in areas such as human capital, migration, population growth, environmental economics, and micro and macro theory.

With early voting taking place October 19-31, Geithman will define his perspective on Economics, Politics, Race, and Morality in 2020. This promises to be an especially important and timely discussion, according to Tea Party Chairman Lance Thate.

A Question and Answer session will follow the presentation, time permitting. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. You may request membership information at the meeting if you are interested.