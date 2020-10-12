Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Glabra Skipp, completed her initial report of the incident on Friday October 9th. The incident, “Sanitary Sewer Overflow”, State Watch Office Case Number: 20205618, reportedly began at about 5:30 a.m. Friday October 9, 2020, and continued for about 30-minutes, until about 6:00 a.m.

“The physical pump system at Pump Station 64 failed on Friday morning, resulting in approximately 6,000 gallons of sewer effluent escaping the facility before the overflow could be stopped,” Skipp told local Historic City News reporters. “A high-capacity vacuum truck was used to clean up the spill. No waterways were impacted during the overflow.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.866034933015072, Long: -81.2957492026256

Pump Station 64

274 E. Marina Cove Drive

St. Augustine FL 32084

“The area was cleaned and sanitized. The clean-up effort at the site has been completed,” Skipp, who is an Environmental Program Coordinator, said in her report.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sanitary Sewer Overflow” and the reporting agency is City of St Augustine, Utility Department.

Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 825-1055 or by e-mail at gskipp@citystaug.com