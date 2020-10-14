Biketoberfest begins with a new design on Thursday

This year when motorcycle enthusiasts come to Daytona Beach to enjoy the beautiful Florida fall weather and miles of scenic rides during Biketoberfest®, they will find that some things will be different, according to Director of Communications Kate Holcomb.

Historic City News subscribers who have participated in the annual event during the last 28 years are urged to learn about the changes and to “Visit Responsibly” when they are traveling and celebrating from Thursday October 15 to Sunday October 18, 2020. By now we all know to keep in mind the usual restrictions in place to resist the spread of the Chinese Virus; COVID-19.

“This year the weather is expected to be beautiful and the rides will be scenic,” Holcomb told local reporters. “While the number of vendors may be less at some locations, local businesses – on Main Street, at Destination Daytona, in Midtown, and around Daytona International Speedway – will be open.”

On September 9th, city commissioners in Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach, two of the many cities within Volusia County where Biketoberfest activities are held, discussed whether to issue “special use permits” to merchants for such activities as outdoor concerts and food and merchandise vendors.

Permits in Ormond Beach were approved. In Daytona Beach commissioners felt that now was not the right time to approve “special use” permits.

“Safety is paramount,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We know these were tough decisions for the cities and the merchants.”

Baker said that the hoteliers and merchants who are members of the Visitors Bureau, already are expecting thousands of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who are still coming. Baker went on to say that her members look forward to welcoming them back.

“Our hotels, restaurants, attractions, and retail shops are open,” Baker stressed. “Our beautiful, expansive beach is open and for those who decide to travel to our area, we want them to visit responsibly and safely.”

For those planning farther ahead, we hope to see them next year at Daytona Bike Week’s 80th Anniversary March 5-14 and at 2021 Biketoberfest October 14-17.

More information can be found on the official event website www.Biketoberfest.org