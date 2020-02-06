Historic City News was informed by St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes that approximately 22,500 vote-by-mail ballots will go in the mail today, Thursday February 6th, for the March 17th Presidential Preference Primary Election to voters who have requested them.

The purpose of the March 17th Presidential Preference Primary Election is for members of the major political parties to select their nominee for President. This election is ONLY open to voters who have registered their party affiliation with either the Republican or Democrat party. Voters registered with a minor party, or those registered with no party affiliation, are not eligible to vote in this election.

“Residents of the City of St. Augustine will also be voting on two Charter Amendments,” Oakes told local reporters. “In order to be counted, the vote-by-mail ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election day, March 17, 2020. Voters will begin receiving their ballots soon.”

Due to a change in the election laws last year, Vote-by-Mail drop boxes in St Johns County will ONLY be available inside Early Voting locations during the March 7th – 14th early voting week. The polling locations are manned and open between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during Early Voting.

Drop boxes will no longer be available at public libraries, offices of the Tax Collector in Julington Creek as well as Ponte Vedra Beach or at St Augustine Beach City Hall. However, there is a 24-hour drop box located in front of the Elections Office for your convenience.

More information is available on the Elections Office website, or call 904.823.2238.