Law enforcement was called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in St Johns County by a woman reporting that, during a heated argument, 23-year-old Zachary Dylan Chesser armed himself with a rifle and shot three times into the ground in front of their house.

The woman said that at about 11:18 p.m. Saturday night, Chesser had been drinking and the two were having an argument over a set of car keys. The complainant accused Chesser, who was inside the residence at the time, of repeatedly grabbing and shoving her.

According to the report filed this weekend, while he was still inside the home, Chesser retrieved a hunting rifle that had been kept in a closet. He used the rifle to break the lock on the door to the bedroom where the woman was hiding.

Once inside the bedroom, Chesser deprived the victim of further use of her phone. He reportedly grabbed the phone from her and threw it on the floor, breaking it.

The report said the woman was able to make Chesser leave by throwing the car keys out of the bedroom.

In the complaint, obtained by Historic City News, Chesser was accused of firing three shots directed at the ground in front of the victim’s home.

Deputies located and arrested Chesser. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill, obstructing justice, and misdemeanor battery. After his first appearance hearing Sunday, Chesser posted a $4,500 surety bond and was released from custody.