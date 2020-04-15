Longtime local news reporter, Al Brennan, known for his Paul Harvey style signoff, has passed away according to an announcement on local radio station WFOY radio; one of many radio stations in the area where Brennan hung his hat throughout his career. Brennan was 79 years old.

At one time, Al contributed breaking news leads to Historic City News; but, reading the news was really his style. Jetting around St Augustine and St Johns County, rolling up to the scene of a story in his compact car marked with magnetic signs and occasionally an emergency light, was how Al Brennan will be remembered by the scores of people who were the subjects of his often brief, impromptu interviews.

In past years, Brennan could also be heard on local WSOS radio, WAOC, and radio stations whose call signs no longer exist. He often worked as a “stringer”, catching breaking news events as a freelance reporter for his own account when he wasn’t working as a DJ, announcer, or providing musical entertainment at a private or public event. The inflection in his unique voice, and his cadence, became his trademark in business and was easily recognizable by his listening audiences throughout the area.

Details of his obituary and funeral arrangements will be updated in this article, so bookmark it to quickly return for the rest of the story.