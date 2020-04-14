Historic City News learned that St Johns County deputies responded on Saturday evening, April 11, 2020, to the scene of an individual who was burned in an apparent arson at a southwest district apartment complex.

When deputies arrived, they were told by witnesses that 35-year-old Brian Terrance Connor, who was known to the residents of the apartment, had entered their home and began an argument with the victim.

Connor was reportedly upset over money he claimed was owed to him by the victim.

Connor doused the victim with a flammable liquid, possibly gasoline; then lit the victim on fire. He fled the complex in an undescribed vehicle.

While still on fire, the victim was able to run to another apartment in the complex, where the neighbors assisted in extinguishing the flames.

St Johns County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and provided emergency live-saving care, as the victim was being prepared for transportation by trauma helicopter to the burn unit at Shands Gainesville. At last report, the victim was listed in critical condition.

A warrant has been issued for Connor’s arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder, arson, and burglary.

If you know the whereabouts of Brian Terrance Connor or have further information about this crime, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS). You can remain anonymous and your tip may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 cash.